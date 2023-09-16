Trump liked Putin’s reaction to his intentions to resolve the Ukrainian conflict

Former US President Donald Trump responded to the words of Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the American politician’s intentions to resolve the crisis around Ukraine. About this writes NBC News.

Trump liked Putin’s comment. “I like that he said that because it means I’m saying the right things,” he said.

At the same time, Trump did not disclose details of how he could resolve the Ukrainian conflict in 24 hours. He pointed out that he knows how to achieve a successful conclusion of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

In May, Trump promised to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours if elected in the presidential elections. He emphasized that he does not think in “categories of victory or defeat,” but in “categories of resolution.” Putin said that the Russian side welcomes Trump’s words about his determination to end the Ukrainian conflict in a few days.