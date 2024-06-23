Trump said he has chosen a vice president, he will take part in the debate with Biden

Former President and candidate for the presidency of the United States Donald Trump said that he has chosen his vice president, and he will most likely take part in the debate with American leader Joe Biden. Trump spoke about the candidacy of his vice president in a conversation with NBC News.

When asked by the TV channel whether he had decided on his choice of vice president, Trump replied: “I think so.” He added that the person would “likely” be in the debate against President Joe Biden.

Sources told NBC News that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance are considered Trump’s top two running mates. Marco Rubio is also being considered, but “a constitutional glitch would require either Trump or Rubio to obtain residency outside Florida.”

Earlier, Trump denied rumors that his campaign headquarters was considering the country’s former permanent representative to the UN and his former rival in the presidential race, Nikki Haley, as a candidate for the post of vice president.