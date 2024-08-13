Trump: I got along very well with Putin despite the conspiracy, and he respected me

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has spoken about his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He said in interview X owner Elon Musk, that when he headed the American administration, he got along well with the Russian president, despite rumors that Trump allegedly had some special ties with Russia.

“I had a good relationship with Putin, despite the conspiracy that lasted about two years. I know Putin very well. I got along very well with him, he respected me,” the American politician said.