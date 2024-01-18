Trump spoke about good relations with Putin and praised Orban

Former United States President Donald Trump spoke about good relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In addition, the politician in an interview with journalist Sean Hannity on the TV channel Fox called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban “a very respected and smart guy.”

“I got along with Putin. You know, it's good to get along with people like Putin… I had talks with Chairman Xi, I have a great relationship,” Trump said.

According to the former US President, “it’s good to get along with people who have powerful nuclear weapons.” He also clarified that at one time Viktor Orban proposed “calling Trump back.”

“A smart guy, a brilliant guy, very respected,” an American politician said of the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that the world has never been so close to the start of the third world war. In his opinion, the United States under President Joe Biden has become a weak and ineffective state. The opinion of Americans is not taken into account, the politician added.

Trump also noted that Joe Biden succeeded only in rigging the election results and persecuting his political opponents.

In turn, the current American leader said that Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election poses many threats to the United States.