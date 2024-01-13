Trump: Biden only knows how to rig the election results

American President Joe Biden succeeded only in rigging election results and persecuting his political opponents, former leader of the country Donald Trump said. Writes about this TASS.

According to him, Biden is extremely incompetent. “The only thing he knows is to cheat in elections. Members of the Biden administration are very good at rigging elections, and they are also very good at going after their political opponents. They can’t do anything else,” he said about Biden’s abilities.

Earlier, Biden said that Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election poses many threats to the United States. The current president believes that Trump primarily threatens American democracy. Biden has previously said he would not have entered the presidential race again if not for Trump's potential nomination.