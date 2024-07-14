Former US President Donald Trump, the victim of a failed assassination attempt on Saturday during a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, spent Sunday in seclusion at his Bedminister Golf Club in New Jersey. Access to the club in this wooded area of ​​New Jersey was closed on Sunday from both the north and south, and the various roads leading to the facilities are guarded by security services, which only allow access to a few vehicles and are increasing security around the former president.

Journalists were ordered to remain about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the entrances, near the Bedminster public library. Many have been there for several hours hoping to see Trump’s motorcade pass by on the nearby highway sometime during the day, although the former president may also depart by helicopter or leave only on Monday.

Trump, who was seen yesterday in apparently good condition a few hours after the attack – he walked down the stairs of the plane alone upon arriving at Newark airport – promised to be at the Republican convention, which begins this Monday in Milwaukee (Wisconsin), where his candidacy will be proclaimed and where Trump will be able to designate his candidate for vice president.

Supporters hold pro-Trump rally near club where former president hangs out

Taking advantage of the presence of journalists, a group of Trump supporters braved the torrid temperatures on Sunday and held a small demonstration in support of the former president at a highway intersection, which was joined by residents of this rural area with little urbanization. Several vehicles passed by them and repeatedly honked their horns in support, or stuck their thumbs out of the windows to encourage them. Many carried American flags waving in the wind or others with the slogan “Make America Great Again”.

One of the protesters, Nancy, 65, who wore a photocopied dress with a montage of photos of the former president, said that God has marked the destiny of each person and that Saturday was not Trump’s time. Regarding the shooter, she said that “all those who hate Trump know that only by killing him can they prevent his victory.” Miguel Madero, a Puerto Rican construction worker, arrived on his Harley-Davidson and believes that only Trump “can save this country from socialism,” an idea that, according to him, is shared by all the clients with whom he talks about politics.

All the participants in this small demonstration blamed the press for what happened on Saturday, because according to them the mainstream media has been sowing hateful rhetoric against Republicans in general and Donald Trump in particular for some time, which would have led to this assassination attempt.