Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday (19) that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and promised that if he wins the elections in November, there will be a “negotiation” between Ukraine and Russia to “end the war”.

On his Truth social media account, Trump described the phone call as “very good” and assured that Zelensky congratulated him on his recent nomination as the Republican candidate, that he condemned the assassination attempt that the Republican suffered at a rally last Saturday (13) and that he highlighted the “spirit of unity” of Americans.

“I thank President Zelensky for reaching out to me because I, as the next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families,” Trump said of the war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“The two sides can come together and negotiate an agreement that ends the violence and opens a path to prosperity,” the former president promised.

It was the first conversation between the two political leaders since Trump left the White House in 2021 and also the first contact after the former president accepted his nomination as a presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention on Thursday (18).

Zelensky, in turn, said on his X social media account that in the phone call with Trump he noted the “vital” support from both parties and both houses of the US Congress, and expressed his appreciation for the country’s help in improving its capabilities to “resist Russian terrorism.”

“We agreed with President Trump to discuss in a personal meeting what steps can lead to a just and truly lasting peace,” the Ukrainian president added.

Trump’s opposition to military aid to Ukraine has raised questions about US support for Kiev if the former president wins the election.

In his speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the one between Israel and Hamas, and stressed that “neither would have happened” if he were president.

In an interview with the BBC on Thursday, Zelensky said dealing with a Trump administration would be “a tough job.”

