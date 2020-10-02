US President Donald Trump has spoken out against right-wing extremist groups in the face of increasing pressure. “I have said it many times and let me make it clear again: I condemn the KKK (Ku Klux Klan), I condemn all White Supremacists,” Trump said on Thursday (local time) on Fox News. The English term “White Supremacy” describes the ideology of white supremacy.

In the past few days, journalists have not been able to get Trump to condemn these movements in one complete, unambiguous sentence, in which he explicitly describes them as such. Trump complained on Thursday that he could say it a hundred times and it still wasn’t enough for the media.

Far-right groups were raised in the first TV debate with Trump’s challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday. Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he would be willing to condemn groups and militias whose views include white supremacy.

Trump then asked: “Who should I judge?” Biden threw the name of the right-wing group “Proud Boys” into the room. Trump then told the Proud Boys that they should hold back and be ready (“stand back and stand by”). What he meant by “keep ready” remained unexplained.

On Wednesday, Trump then claimed not to know who the Proud Boys were. On Thursday he said: “I condemn the Proud Boys. I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I judge that. “

Critics repeatedly accuse Trump of not delimiting himself clearly enough from right-wing extremist groups. His refusal to clearly do so in the TV duel with Biden drew unusual criticism from several leading Republicans. Trump’s spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany had defended him. (dpa)