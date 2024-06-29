Trump says Biden’s poor performance overshadowed his debate success

Former US President Donald Trump said his success in the debates was overshadowed by the disastrous performance of current US leader Joe Biden. This is reported by TASS.

According to the politician, due to the rhetoric of the current US administration, the world has moved closer to the third world war. According to Trump, during the debate all the attention of the audience was focused on Biden’s unsuccessful performance.

“By Friday evening the focus was on Joe’s poor performance rather than how well I had done [с дебатами]”, he said.

Biden previously called Trump a threat to the country and its democracy. According to him, the ex-president also “is a threat to all those principles” that the United States stands for.

It was also reported that Biden intends to take part in the second round of debates with Trump, despite his unsuccessful performance in the current round.