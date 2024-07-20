Trump commented on the assassination attempt on him with the words “he got shot for democracy”

Former US President Donald Trump spoke at the first rally of his supporters since the assassination attempt in Grand Rapids, Michigan, reports TASS.

“They say I am a threat to democracy. What have I done for democracy? Last week I got shot for democracy,” he stressed.

An attempt on Trump’s life was made on July 13 during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He was shot in the ear. The shooter was eliminated by Secret Service agents.