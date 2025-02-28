02/28/2025



Updated at 5:05 p.m.





In its almost 250 years of history, the US, a country formed by immigrants from all origins, races and confessions, has not had an official language. Until now: Donald Trump will impose through an executive order that English is the official language of the first world power, according to ‘The Wall Street Journal’.

The absence of an official language is part of the US idiosyncrasy, where hundreds of languages ​​are spoken. But the main victim of this decision will be Spanish, the language that has been spoken in the territories that today form the USA long before English, in a country where Spanish dominates the gentilicios west of the Mississippi River and where the language of Cervantes is, in the long, the second most spoken. About forty million Americans speak Spanish in their homes.

The order that Trump provides for signing explains that the adoption of English as an official language has the objective of promoting unity, establishing efficiencies in government and improving civic participation.

But the decision exudes the Anglo nationalism that has marked the rise to the power of the New York billionaire. In his political message, anti -immigrant and exclusive messages have been mixed against what does not represent the US Anglo from which he comes. For example, in a presidential debate in 2015, he attacked the then governor of Florida and republican candidate for the presidency, Jeb Bush, whose woman is Hispanic, for speaking Spanish in the campaign. “This is a country in which we speak English, not Spanish,” he proclaimed in a sample of his intentions.









Trump did use Spanish in his electoral propaganda in this campaign. But, as soon as he arrived at the White House, he knocked down the Spanish version of his website, as well as that of many federal agencies.