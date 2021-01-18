I confess: what I am about to tell has something morbid. I have been following a kind of family or “honeycomb” of Twitter accounts for a few days that explicitly support the now almost former US President Donald Trump. I began to detect them by the burlesque retweets made by some contacts during the taking of the Capitol, on January 6, an action that the members of the “honeycomb” and their ideology brothers understood as the date of a rise of biblical proportions and the pinnacle of the fight of good against evil, and that the rest of the world saw as a bloody masquerade of the most hallucinated extreme right. I’ve been monitoring them ever since.

Keep reading