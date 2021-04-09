According to a report, Donald Trump Jr. now resides in an 11,000-square-meter mansion. But that should not be the reason why local residents are excited.

Palm Beach – The Trumps could be as glamorous as the Kardashians. With the difference that their saga has so far not included any worried neighbors. The most recent example is likely to be Donald Trump Jr., the 43-year-old son of the ex-US President. According to a report, he is moving to the same area as Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

But – as with his father – a few residents should not be happy about it.

Donald Trump Jr .: Giant Florida Mansion – Very close to Mar-a-Lago and Donald Trump

The local news portal The Palm Beach Post is currently spreading the details: The targeted “Admirals Cove” – ​​a guarded residential area in Florida – is only about 33 kilometers from Mar-a-Lago. There is also the “Trump National Golf Club” here.

And, according to the report, also knowledgeable real estate agents. The US $ 11 million residence is said to have seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Trump Jr. will share it with his 52-year-old girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, with whom he has been together since 2018. What should include, among other things:

A theater

A pool

A professional kitchen

Multiple wings for guests

A wine room

A fireplace

An elevator

But only two floors.

Future neighbors of Donald Trump Jr. are concerned about security – and political disputes

The “ultra-luxurious” facility “Admirals Cove” is loud The Palm Beach Post including 888 homes, four restaurants, tennis courts, a hotel – and now a few disconcerted neighbors. “When word got around that the couple was planning to buy housing on the border to the complex, around 30 residents turned to Peter Moore, administrator for the property owners,” writes the portal.

About half were concerned about security in the area – and the other half had political concerns. The storm on the Capitol wasn’t long ago. The report also appeases that not everyone has concerns and quotes local resident Terri Ameen as saying: “We don’t want to be a community that judges others. I don’t see a problem in this matter. We have to become more tolerant. ” (frs)

