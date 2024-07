Argentine President Javier Milei condemns attack on Trump | Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Argentine President Xavier Milei took to social media to express solidarity with President Donald Trump after the attack at a rally in Pennsylvania this Saturday (13).

“All my support and solidarity to President and candidate Donald Trump, victim of a cowardly assassination attempt that put his life and the lives of hundreds of people at risk,” he wrote on his personal X account.

He added, taking the opportunity to criticize his opponents: “It is no surprise that the international left is desperate, seeing its nefarious ideology expire and is willing to destabilize democracies and promote violence to entrench itself in power. In their panic of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda.”

“I hope for President Trump’s speedy recovery and that the United States elections are held in a fair, peaceful and democratic manner,” the president concluded in X.

Earlier, in an official statement, the Argentine government was the first to publicly condemn the incident. “President Javier Milei expresses his strongest repudiation of the assassination attempt against former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump,” the statement said.

Former Argentine President Cristina Kirchner, who was also the victim of an assassination attempt, wrote on X: “A few moments ago I just saw terrible images on television. My full solidarity with former US President and current candidate Donald Trump for the attack he suffered a few hours ago in the state of Pennsylvania. I don’t think it’s necessary to clarify that we don’t have the same ideas: respect for the lives of our fellow human beings is above all political or ideological differences.”