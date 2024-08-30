Trump: Harris was scared to go alone to her first campaign interview

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris was afraid to go alone to her first campaign interview, so she took her “unknown” running mate Tim Walz, former US leader Donald Trump said, reports CNN.

“Harris didn’t want to go alone. So she went with this vice president, who no one had ever heard of. She also gave an interview to a very friendly reporter (…) The Americans want to understand whether Harry will be able to give an interview at all, no one knows what’s going on,” the politician noted.

Trump stressed that he himself had spoken to “a huge number of reporters and answered all their questions” over the past couple of months. The Republican concluded that if Harris cannot give an interview, then “she is not the person who can help the American working class.”

Earlier, Kamala Harris gave her first campaign interview. In it, she commented on Trump’s words about changing race for political gain, calling them “an old and tired script.”