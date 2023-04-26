Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun, Stefan Krieger

The civil trial against former US President Donald Trump has started in New York. It’s about a rape allegation.

Update from April 25, 8:45 p.m: Donald Trump is, as expected, did not show up for the start of his rape trial in Manhattan. Trump’s lawyer said in advance that the ex-president of the city of New York would like to avoid “the logistical burden” that would accompany his appearance.

Roberta Kaplan, attorney for plaintiff Jean Carroll, scoffed. “If Mr. Trump can figure out a way to attend wrestling matches, political conventions, civil hearings and campaign events, then surely he could also overcome the logistics to attend his own federal trial,” she said.

The civil trial over a rape allegation against former US President Donald Trump begins. © Sue Ogrocki/AP/dpa

Trial against Donald Trump: ex-president skips the start

Update from April 25, 5:40 p.m.: The civil trial over a rape allegation against Donald Trump has begun without the presence of the former US President. A spokesman confirmed that German press agency after the official start of the trial on Tuesday that Trump was not in the courthouse in New York.

The US author Jean Carroll accuses the Republican of raping her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies the allegation. First, the twelve jurors are to be selected for the trial in Manhattan. The process is expected to take a week.

Problems for Donald Trump: Another trial is imminent in Georgia

Update from April 25, 12:15 p.m.: As if the trial of Donald Trump in New York wasn’t enough, there is now new trouble for the ex-president. This time from the state of Georgia. In a letter, District Attorney Fani Willis said she would decide between July 11 and September 1 whether charges should be brought against Trump there. This is reported by the US news portal Newsweek. There are allegations that the former president tried to manipulate the election result in the 2020 presidential election.

Trial against Donald Trump: Trial starts in Manhattan

First report from April 25th: New York – A civil trial against former US President Donald Trump begins today (April 25) in New York on allegations of rape. First of all, the twelve jurors are to be selected for the trial (from 3.30 p.m. / CEST) in Manhattan. The US Author Jean Carolel throw dem republican alleges he raped her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies the allegation. The 79-year-old is demanding compensation from Trump. The allegations are time-barred.

It is questionable whether the 76-year-old Trump will appear at the trial. His attorney, Joseph Tacopina, said the former president would like to come to New York but wanted to spare the city the huge logistical hassle that would come with traveling to the big city and through Manhattan.

Trial of Donald Trump: Failure to appear could have negative repercussions

In the MSNBC– On The Katie Phang Show, former US Attorney Barbara McQuade explained that a no-appearance by Trump would not go down well with the New York City jury. They wouldn’t exactly be inclined to like him anyway. “If I were an attorney for Donald Trump, I would certainly advise him to be there,” McQuade continued. “I think it’s a bad image for the jury to ask, where is he? Is there anything more important than being here?”

It is estimated that the process could take a week. Carroll made the allegation of rape public in a book excerpt in 2019. At the time, Trump responded by saying, among other things, that Carroll was not his type. He also accused her of only wanting to sell her book.

The writer then sued Trump – initially for defamation because he had portrayed her as a liar. A new New York law recently made it possible to add the allegation of physical harm.

Jean Carroll alleges serious rape against Trump. © Craig Ruttle/dpa

Donald Trump: Multiple lawsuits against the former President

The mood in the USA regarding the legal prosecution of Trump is heated. He is being investigated for a number of possible crimes. Trump himself dismisses all cases as politically motivated actions. He wants to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is already facing charges of fraud in connection with paying hush money to the porn actress Stormy Daniels confronted. He also faces federal and state criminal prosecution for attempts to rig the 2020 election Storming of the Capitol on January 6th and the hoarding of secret documents. (skr/nak with agencies)