After two processes for his political removal and a criminal charge that never found him guilty, this Monday a trial begins in New York that, despite having been trying to block for years, could convict Donald Trump for rape. E. Jean Carroll, a writer and former columnist for ‘Elle’ magazine, accuses the former president of sexual assault in a department store changing room three decades ago, something the tycoon continues to deny.

These are actually two separate civil lawsuits, one for defamation and one for rape. The last-minute attempt to once again postpone the civil trial filed by Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, who requested a one-month postponement, citing negative publicity generated by his recent indictment in the porn actress trial, has failed. Stormy Daniel required a “cooling off” period to ensure an impartial jury.

The judge in the case, Lewis Kaplan, rejected the proposal, considering that a month would not change anything, and that “harm” could not be claimed when part of the publicity was “provoked” by Trump himself through his media platform, where lashed out at the victim.

The defamation lawsuit was filed by Carroll against the then-president in November 2019, five months after the journalist denounced that Trump had raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s. As the case had prescribed, Carroll opted for this legal formula when Trump accused her of lying to promote her book. She claims compensation for damages “professional, emotional and her reputation.”

A gift for his wife



Carroll first accused Trump of sexual assault in his book ‘What Do We Need Men For?’ A modest production where she recounted various kinds of abuse to which she was subjected. An extract with the episode of Trump’s sexual assault was published in ‘New York’ magazine in June 2019. In it, Carroll recounted that he was shopping at the Bergdorf-Goodman department store in New York when the tycoon approached him and struck up a conversation. He then asked her for help choosing a gift for a woman. Flattered that the billionaire recognized her, she allowed herself to be led into the lingerie section of the store, where Trump took a see-through item and led her into her dressing room to try it on. There, he pinned her against her and sexually assaulted her for three minutes.

According to the lawsuit, Trump pushed her against a wall and forcibly kissed her until she pushed him away. He then pressured her again, “pulled down her stockings and raped her until she managed to push him away and run away from her.” Carroll quickly recounted the episode to one friend, and to another a few days later, something that both Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin have corroborated and were likely to testify to in front of the jury.

But the writer did not file a complaint with the Police because “she was in shock and did not want to see herself as a rape victim.” Some advice from her friends discouraged her from “taking on a very powerful man.”

The whistleblower now points out that it was the rise of the #MeToo movement in late 2017 that convinced her to tell her story publicly. When the article was published and the press pressed him at the White House, Trump denied the accusations, noting that the writer was “not her type” of her.