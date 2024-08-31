Miami, Florida.– Former President Donald J. Trump on Saturday signaled his support for a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida, stopping short of full backing but saying he did not believe marijuana should be criminalized in his adopted home state when it is legal in others.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described passage of the ballot measure, known as Amendment 3, as inevitable and expressed concerns about its implementation. Public opinion polls show a majority of Florida voters are in favor of the measure.

“Whether people like it or not, this will go through voter approval, so it needs to be done right,” Mr. Trump said. “We need the State Legislature to responsibly create laws prohibiting its use in public spaces, so that we don’t smell like marijuana everywhere we go, as we do in many of the cities run by Democrats.”

Mr. Trump, who is voting near his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, had previously avoided commenting on the issue. His position puts him at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis and most of the state’s Republican leaders, who are working to defeat the proposal.

Mr. Trump’s statement appeared to walk a line designed to avoid completely upsetting those who oppose the measure. He did not say how he would personally vote on Amendment 3, and he did not explicitly support legalizing marijuana, though he again suggested that he supported decriminalizing it.

“Someone should not be a criminal in Florida, when this is legal in so many other states,” he said. “We don’t need to ruin lives and waste taxpayer dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them, and no one should mourn a loved one because they died from fentanyl-laced marijuana.”

However, activists backing Amendment 3 praised Mr. Trump’s support for their effort. Smart and Safe Florida, the campaign working to pass the ballot measure, said in a statement that Mr. Trump agreed with their views that Florida should “end the arrest and incarceration of adults for simple marijuana possession.”

Florida has been trending Republican, but polls show that Amendment 3 is more popular in the state than even Mr. Trump is — indicating that many voters intend to split their ticket and vote for both the former president and for marijuana legalization.

Polls suggest that a majority of Americans now say marijuana should be legal for medical or recreational use.

Mr. Trump has also weighed in on another Florida ballot measure, known as Amendment 4, which would legalize abortions “before viability.” Polls show a majority of Florida voters support that measure as well, though it is unclear whether Amendment 3 or Amendment 4 would receive the more than 60 percent support needed to pass.

Mr. Trump initially suggested he might support the abortion measure.

“I’m going to vote that we need more than six weeks,” Trump said when asked in an interview about the measure, referring to Florida’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. His campaign was quick to say that his remarks were not indicative of his vote. The next day, Trump said he would vote “No.”

Florida voters have often chosen Republicans while also approving more liberal ballot measures — including legalizing medical marijuana, which received 71 percent support in 2016. Mr. Trump won the state that year by just 1 percentage point.

This year, Mr. DeSantis and leading Florida Republicans have helped fund campaigns against amendments on abortion rights and recreational marijuana. Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who is based in Miami, donated $12 million to the campaign against Amendment 3, calling the measure “a terrible plan to create the most expansive and destructive marijuana laws in the nation.”

Mr. DeSantis has said the measure would lead to the smell of marijuana filling the streets and scaring away families, businesses and tourists. “I don’t think we need to be dirtying up the state,” he said in July.

But opposition to the measure has not been unanimous among Republicans. State Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who previously served as chairman of the Florida Republican Party and is close to Mr. Trump, broke with his party this month to support Amendment 3, the marijuana measure. He called it “a commonsense decision that prioritizes individual liberty, health, safety and economic growth.”