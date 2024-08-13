Trump Announces: ‘I’ll Rally in Butler, Same Site as Attack in October’

Elon’s long-awaited interview Musk to Donald Trump has given many surprises. In the meantime it started with 40 minutes late due to a powerful hacker attack and the owner of X explained the reasons.”They didn’t want to let Trump speak“, but then the show began. The Republican presidential candidate took his time, albeit with a unusually thick voice which generated curiosity and irony among users, and immediately announced that it will return to Butlerin Pennsylvania, in October, where on July 13 suffered an attack. Trump addressed several issues, as regards international politics he excluding that Iran could attack In the next few hours, Israel reiterated its esteem for the Chinese president Xi Jinping and the Russian one Vladimir Putinwith which “getting along is a good thing“.

About her opponent, Kamala HarrisTrump said it is “incompetent” and candidate of “third degree“. Trump then praised “electric vehicles” produced by Musk with Tesla, despite the tycoon having openly sided with them in his rallies against the ecological transition and in favor of fuel-powered cars. Musk has offered to lend a hand in the next hypothetical Trump Administration For check the spending and make sure that “American taxpayers’ money is well spent.” The former president said “I like it,” then he complimented him on the mass layoffs started at Twitter, now X, since his arrival in 2022, when Musk laid off six thousand employees, the equivalent of 80 percent of the entire workforce.

“You are the greatest cutter – he said – I don’t want to name the company, but they went on strike and you said, okay, you all go awaygo away everyone, you were really the greatest”. Musk thanked them and then concluded the interview by making his explicit endorsement of Trump: “I’ve never been very political before, they try to paint me as some kind of far-right guy, which is absurd because I like building electric vehicles. I supported Obama. I stood in line for 6 hours to shake Obama’s hand. Historically I was a moderate Democratbut now I feel that we are at a critical point for the country and I think you should support Donald Trump for president.”