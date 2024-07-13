NEW YORK. Shots on TrumpIt had started from The Donald’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, lasted just over ten minutesthe last one before the Republican Convention in Milwaukee which opens tomorrow, when they heard several thuds coming from the right of the stage. The tycoon touches himself with his hand at ear height then collapsesit is not clear whether it is due to pain or to protect themselves. In the background other shots can be heard, while the Secret Service agents leap on stage and crowd around former president. These are endless and exciting moments, followed by other shots, at least from the noise they appear to be such. Then nothing more. There were about ten shots heard in total.. The men of the anti-terrorism squads also take to the stage with automatic rifles in their hands. The shots of the sniper, who fired from a high position and who was later killed, hit the audience: a bullet hits and kills one person, two others are seriously injured.

The Moment Trump Gets Shot at Pennsylvania Rally



Trump taken away in a black SUV

The officers wait a few moments, then The order to raise Trump arrivesThe image shows the tycoon bleeding from the right earthe red stream reaches his mouth, he stands on his own two legs although supported by the bodyguards who are trying to gain the steps. Trump raises his fist, he is well and conscious, he lashes out at the crowd, as if to say “come on, they didn’t do anything to me, let’s fight”.





Butler is the county seat of Butler County in Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh.

Fans chant “USA, USA.” The former president is carried down and then loaded onto one of the Secret Service’s black SUVs as it heads out of the rally area and toward the hospital. Meanwhile, the public and the press are being removed from the area, the area is being declared a “crime scene”. Trump, who was later released from the hospital and taken to safety in New Jersey, sent an email to his supporters: “This is a message from Donald Trump: I will never give up!” reads the short message, signed with his signature and his portrait.



Donald Trump Covered by Secret Service Agents After Being Shot

The trajectory of the shots

The trajectory of the shots is identified, at first it is not clear whether the attacker has been identified. The news follows one another, in the video broadcast by CNN you can hear a voice saying “shooter down”, meaning the attacker has been hit. The confirmation arrives on the web where videos are circulating showing the man who shot Trump being blocked by law enforcement. From some videos you can see the man on the ground covered in blood. It is not immediately clear whether he was arrested or killed by the police. Then the news that the attacker was killed.

Alleged Trump Attacker Shoots From Roof, Killed by Police



The shooter had crawled onto a roof, armed with a rifle. The first images released on social media show him in a shooting position. A witness, a Donald Trump supporter, told the BBC to have The presence of an armed man was immediately reported to the Secret Service, but no one intervened. “They looked like they were saying, ‘What’s going on?’ Trump had been talking for six or seven minutes when the shots rang out,” he said.

At least two dead

The toll is at least one dead and two seriously injured in the crowdand one of the victims appears to be a fan of the tycoon in the audience. «President Trump thanks law enforcement and emergency responders for their quick action during this atrocious act. He is doing well and is being checked at a local medical facility. More details to follow,” reports Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesman, who explains that the tycoon was taken to a hospital in the Butler area, near Pittsburgh, for all the checks but “he is fine.”





Reactions. Ivanka: “I love you dad, today and always”

“I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always,” Ivanka Trump, his daughter, wrote on X. “I am grateful to the Secret Service and all other law enforcement officials for their swift and decisive action,” she added, expressing her closeness to the victims of this “senseless violence.”

“I pray for Donald Trump,” writes the speaker of the House Mike Johnson. ‘God bless Trump,’ says Israeli National Security Minister on X Itamarri Ben-Gvir. “I fully support President Trump and hope for his quick recovery,” he reiterated on X Elon Musk. «Go Donald go!!!», the deputy prime minister always comments on X Matthew Salvini.





Biden briefed on attack on Trump

Joe Biden Received Initial Briefing on Former President Trump’s Rally Incident“, the White House said. “I am grateful to know that he is safe and well. I pray for himhis family and everyone who was at the rally, pending further information,” President Biden said in a statement.





Joe Biden leaves St. Edmonds Catholic Church in Rehoboth, Delaware (afp)

The Republican Convention in Milwaukee

Trump was expected in Milwaukee tomorrow for the four-day convention to cash in on the nomination with the party entirely behind him.without any internal dissent. Consecrated internally and launched into the two-way race for the final vote on November 5 by a Joe Biden increasingly on the edge due to doubts about his real cognitive and motor conditions.

Waiting to see what will happen on the Democratic side of the Potomac (the river that runs through the capital Washington) in Milwaukee Trump will have to play the cards he has in store for the Convention, starting with the nomination of his vice president.. Three potential candidates remain on the list of finalists, all men and all white: the 67-year-old governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum, Senator Marco Rubio (53), criticized by Trump scion Don Jr. for being too tied to the “most stale” establishment of the party and, above all, Senator JD Vance of Ohio (39), whom The Donald has compared to a “young Abraham Lincoln”.





However, none of the three were at yesterday’s rally near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, one of the swing states whose conquest will be crucial for the final victory. And from where the tycoon had to warm up the engines by calling all the Republican people to gather for what he announces will be the great redemption after the presidency “stolen in 2020”Things went differently, it is not clear now how the program of the event in Wisconsin will change, where Melania was also expected, until now absent from the political catwalks trod by her husband.