It could not be. Donald Trump has not managed to keep his mouth shut and just over forty-eight hours after Governor Ron DeSantis’ landslide victory at the polls in Florida, he has harshly attacked who may be his competitor as a conservative candidate for the White House in 2024. In a chain of messages, he has been dispatched against the 44-year-old Republican promise accusing him of “prudish” and disloyal, after considering him an “average governor”, yes, “with excellent” skills for “public relations”; in other words, a politician with more forms than content, vulgar. The former president’s tone has escalated to the point of threatening to divulge private aspects of DeSantis that “only his wife knows,” in the worst slum style of Trumpism.

Donald Trump is himself. His anger and his obsessions remain law above the advice of his advisers, who try to save him in the best possible way from the adverse climate generated towards his figure within the party as a result of the results of the midterm elections. Influential conservative sectors blame the former president for having lost “perfectly winable seats” in Congress and the Senate due to the “low quality” of the candidates he had selected for hundreds of positions in the nation. On Thursday, advisers pressured Trump not to announce his candidacy for the presidency of the United States next Tuesday given the bad times he is going through, and they also recommended that he not comment on DeSantis so as not to aggravate his suffering image.

But Trump has decided to open the war. In his own social network, he has shown his disgust with the media and with those within the party who have been enthusiastic about the governor’s victory and he has dedicated a barrage of messages to him that John Wayne’s rifle would not have been able to improve in ‘Rio Bravo’. He recovers the old nickname with which he has branded him on more than one occasion, “Ron DeSanturron”, and it hurts that he “is playing” with a possible candidacy for the presidency.

Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates his victory in Florida



The Republican leader indirectly challenges DeSantis to express himself clearly (if he presents himself, the two should compete in primaries), despite the fact that the Florida politician’s environment has indicated that he may remain silent until the end of the legislative period of your government. Conservative sources believe that part of the tycoon’s interest lies in the fact that if DeSantis made public now the decision to go to the polls in 2024, an internal division would open in the party in which Trump would test his weight, the current scope of Trumpism and the internal supports that it has within.

The exmandatario has felt especially bad the support of the conservative media to the new rising star of republicanism. “NewsCorp, which is Fox, the ‘Wall Street Journal’ and the one that is no longer the great ‘New York Post’, is determined to support him,” he says in a tweet, which shows the anger he felt on Wednesday when he saw in the ‘Post’ the headline ‘DeFuture’ with which the newspaper opened the front page. He also recovers his old ghosts of denialism in the face of the coronavirus and explains that the governor “did not have to close his state, but that he did, unlike other Republican governors.”

For the second time in two days, the tycoon recalls that he obtained better data in the State during the presidential elections than his possible competitor in these last elections and, unusually, blames his victory on the Florida sun. “He has the advantage of the sun, where the people of the poorly governed states of the north would go no matter who was the governor,” says the former president, who also attributes a certain amount of credit for the support he gave De Santis in 2018 .

Moreover, he states that he was “politically dead” at the time and turned to him “desperately” for his help. In the same way that he slipped during Tuesday’s election day in an interview, Trump warns that if the governor attends the presidential elections, it is almost certain that compromising information about his past will appear. «I myself will tell things about him that will not be very flattering. I know more about him than anyone apart from his wife. She’s the one running his campaign,” he concludes, alluding to DeSantis’s habit of discussing any initiative at home with his family before making a decision.

Vote Counting at the Arizona Election Tabulation Center



And while Trump vents his frustrations, the leaders of his party and the Democratic Party are preparing for a heart-stopping weekend. Electoral officials in Arizona and Nevada believe that the result of the more than 600,000 ballots pending recount in the two states will hopefully end early Monday morning. Control of the Senate depends on them, and on what happens in Georgia in December in the second electoral round. The two parties are tied at 48 seats in the upper house and those three seats will determine the final leadership.

Democratic candidates must win at least two states to lead the Senate. They hope her challenger Mark Kelly will continue to lead the Arizona count and incumbent Catherine Cortez will regain support in Nevada, where she is still trailing her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. Conservatives expect the reverse, with Laxat continuing to lead in Nevada and Blake Masters overtaking Mark Kelly in Arizona. A victory for the Democrats is of paramount importance for Joe Biden’s legislature. Given the eventual loss of control of Congress, maintaining the Senate would at least allow him to appoint positions in the Administration and the judiciary.

Officials have long working hours left. On day and night shifts, Arizona employees still have 570,000 ballots to review. One of the reasons for the delay lies in the abundant number of votes that Americans have deposited in advance in territories like this one, where many preferred not to wait for the end due to the threats of possible incidents that Trump has spread for weeks. The most transparent example is Maricopa County, with 4.4 million inhabitants, which has received no less than 300,000 ballots by mail. In Nevada, meanwhile, the volume is smaller: officials must still register some 60,000 ballots, although until tomorrow, Saturday, they can continue to receive votes that were delivered to the postal service before election day.

The form of vote has its importance in this story. The count in the rest of the country shows that Democrats have more voters among those who send their ballot by mail while Republicans prefer to vote by walk of the ballot box, perhaps due to Trump’s warnings that the postal system can be subject to fraud. Actually, for him, everything can be manipulated… except his successes.