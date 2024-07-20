WSJ: Trump Shooter Used Drone Hours Before Assassination

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania, launched a drone over the event site hours before the attack, according to reports The Wall Street Journal and NBC, citing sources.

According to sources, Crooks, 20, used a drone with a camera from the Chinese company DJI, which likely helped him plan the attack. The media also reported that shortly after the location and time of the Trump rally became known, the shooter registered for the event. A few days later, he arrived at the complex to inspect everything.

In addition to the drone, the young man had explosives, which were later found in his car parked near the scene, and a bulletproof vest.

An attempt on the life of the former president was made on July 13 during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was wounded in the ear. The shooter was eliminated by Secret Service agents.

The day before, Donald Trump said that he felt safe during the assassination attempt. The politician noted that “God was on his side” then, so despite the shots and the wound, he felt completely safe.