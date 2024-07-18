WTAE Releases Footage of Trump Shooter an Hour Before Assassination

Donald Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks caught on video by ex-president rally participant an hour before assassination attempt, video published WTAE TV channel.

As the second vision indicated, “When I was watching my video clips and saw him, I was so shocked that I couldn’t sleep right away,” Filippo indicated.

Earlier, Trump commented on the assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He thanked the US Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their quick response.

During a speech at a campaign event, gunfire erupted, Trump fell under the podium, and was covered by Secret Service agents. According to preliminary information, the former president received a head wound.