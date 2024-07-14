According to the “WSJ”, the vehicle was parked near the location of the Republican rally, held in Pennsylvania.

US authorities have reportedly found explosive devices in Thomas Matthew Crooks’ car. The 20-year-old was singled out by FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) as the “involved subject” in the shooting attack suffered by former US President Donald Trump (Republican Party), 78 years old, last Saturday (13.Jul.2024).

According to information from Wall Street Journal, The vehicle was parked near the rally site in Butler, Pennsylvania. Police received multiple reports of suspicious packages and sent bomb technicians to investigate the situation.

O New York Times reported that two explosive devices were found in Crooks’ car and one at his home in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The city is about 70 km from Butler. Also according to the American newspaper, police closed all roads leading to the shooter’s residence this Sunday (14.Jul).

REMEMBER THE CASE

The Republican Party candidate for the White House was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (July 13) when he was grazed in the right ear by a bullet. Trump is doing well. He was taken to the hospital, was discharged about 3 hours after being admitted and has already returned to New Jersey. The shooter was killed. A person in the audience also died.

Images circulating on social media show that the attacker was on a rooftop to carry out Saturday’s attack (July 13). Crooks was registered to vote with affiliation to the Republican Party, the same as Trump.

But at age 17, he had donated $15 to the group ActBlue, which raised money for Democratic politicians, according to 2021 data from Federal Election Commission (the authority that regulates and monitors elections in the US), according to information released by the agency Reuters.

On your profile on the platform Truth SocialTrump said he realized what was happening when he saw he was bleeding. “I knew immediately something was wrong when I heard the whizzing, the gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet rip through my skin.”he said.

Watch the moment Trump is injured (56s):

Read more: