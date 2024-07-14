Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed after shooting Trump in the right ear; he was on a rooftop

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) identified, this Sunday (14.Jul.2024), Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 years old, as the “subject involved” in the shooting attack suffered by the former US president Donald Trump (Republican Party), 78 years old. The agency classified the act as an attempted murder and said it was working to determine the motive. The information is from the newspaper The Washington Post.

The Republican Party candidate for the White House was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (July 13) when he was grazed in the right ear by a bullet. Trump is doing well. He was taken to the hospital, was discharged about 3 hours after being admitted and has already returned to New Jersey. The shooter was killed. A person in the audience also died.

Crooks was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about 45 miles from Butler, where Trump was speaking. He identified as a Republican.

Images circulating on social media show that the shooter was on a roof to carry out the attack on Saturday (13.Jul).

On your profile on the platform Truth SocialTrump said he realized what was happening when he saw he was bleeding. “I knew immediately something was wrong when I heard the whizzing, the gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet rip through my skin.”, he stated.

Watch the moment Trump is injured (56s):

