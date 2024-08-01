Home page politics

The Republican jokes during a campaign appearance about the firefighter who was shot during the attempted Trump assassination.

Harrisburg – How nervous is Trump in view of the current hype surrounding his likely opponent in the US election 2024, Kamala Harris? If you take Trump’s current outbursts as a measure, the republican very nervous. Because just a few hours after Trump cast doubt on Kamala Harris’ black heritage and sparked outrage, he left everyone speechless with another tasteless comment.

Donald Trump makes election campaign joke about firefighter who died in Trump assassination attempt

The scene occurred during a campaign appearance by Donald Trump on Wednesday (August 31) in the city of Harrisburg in Pennsylvania. Trump stands at the lectern and relives in his mind’s eye the attempted assassination on him on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania: A 21-year-old shot Trump at a campaign event.

The bullet narrowly missed the 78-year-old Trump, in the assassination attempt However, 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore diedwho leaves behind two children and a grieving wife. The man threw himself on the ground to protect his daughter and wife, shielding them from a bullet that was hurtling toward his family. The child and wife survived, but Corey Comperatore died.

Widow of killed firefighter becomes Trump’s target

Trump said the following on stage in Pennsylvania: “Corey’s wife said, ‘I’d like my husband back.’ Isn’t that good? I know a lot of women who wouldn’t say that, I’m sorry.” Trump is met with amused laughter from the crowd, but some faces remain stony.

So a cheerful Trump makes a joke during the election campaign about the widow of the man who lost his life during one of Trump’s campaign speeches. What do you think the victim’s family thinks about that? The Republican candidate for the 2024 US election is facing outrage from the internet community.

“The dead man is a punchline”: Trump faces horror over joke about assassination attempt

On the X platform, a user writes under the video with Trump’s comment on the firefighter’s death: “He is mocking the widow and at the same time exploiting the family tragedy. For his own personal game. I have to throw up.” Another user judges: “The dead man is a prop and now a punchline. Cruel.”

A third commenter writes in disbelief: “Imagine saying something like that while the deceased’s family is grieving. Horrifying.” Another Twitter user reacts cynically: “There’s nothing better than making jokes about a man who was murdered at your rally.”

Trump joke about firefighter killed during election campaign: “Weird”

Many users also react to X with the word “weird”. The term for Trump and his vice-candidate JD Vance is currently spreading among supporters of the Democrats on social media rapidly.

Kamala Harris, who is about to announce her vice-presidential candidate, has also already used the term “weird”; it could become a key word in her election campaign. The word “weird” is already driving Republicans crazy – which could make their candidate Trump even more nervous than he already seems to be. (smu)