His passion for today's strong men is well known: Viktor Orban, just met at Mar-a-Lago, is “fantastic”, Xi Jinping “brilliant”, Kim Jong Un “a nice guy”. But Donald Trump would have uttered the most alarming words above Adolf Hitler, “did some good things”according to what CNN journalist Jim Sciutto reveals, on the basis of statements collected by former advisors of the tycoon interviewed for his book 'The Return of Great Powers'.

“He thought that Putin was a good guy and so was Kim, that we had backed North Korea into a corner,” said retired general John Kelly, who was President Trump's chief of staff, writes in an article published on the site from CNN Sciuto. “For him, we were the ones provoking these guys, 'if we didn't have NATO, then Putin wouldn't do these things,'” Kelly added, recalling the words of Trump, who he and other advisers describe as a man who constantly praises autocrats, even those who oppose US interests.

Trump and “admiration for the strong man”

The most disturbing statements are those that Trump allegedly made about the Nazi dictator, again according to what Kelly said: “He told me 'Well, but Hitler did some good things' and I said 'yes which ones?' and he replied 'he rebuilt the economy', but what did he do with the rebuilt economy, the revolt against his own people and the world.”

The former general also recalls telling Trump, “Sir, you can never say anything good about him.” “It's hard to believe that he didn't take the Holocaust into account, hard to understand that he didn't take into account the 400,000 American soldiers who lost their lives – continues Kelly, recalling how shocked he was by Trump's words -, but I believe that even that case it was about theadmiration for the strong man“. Kelly recalls, in fact, how Trump expressed admiration for the way Hitler imposed “loyalty” on his highest officers, complaining that he could not count on it.

It is not the first time that revelations have emerged regarding Trump's admiration for Hitler and in 2021 a spokesperson for the former president denied them. Now Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung did not go into the merits of the revelations, limiting himself to attacking Kelly and John Bolton. “My theory as to why he loves dictators so much is that that's who he is,” Kelly concludes. “Every president who comes into office is shocked to see how little power he has without Congress, which is a good thing: It's separation. of powers”.