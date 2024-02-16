Home page politics

Donald Trump is currently involved in a number of other proceedings. © Rebecca Blackwell/AP/dpa

Within a few weeks, Donald Trump was sentenced in two trials to pay fines totaling more than $400 million. The ex-president reacts angrily.

New York – Former US President Donald Trump has been sentenced to pay a fine of around 355 million US dollars (around 330 million euros) in a fraud trial. In addition, the real estate entrepreneur was not allowed to operate a business in New York state for three years, according to a 92-page order that Judge Arthur Engoron published on Friday. Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. will each have to pay a fine of around four million dollars and will not be allowed to run a company in New York state for two years.

“The complete lack of remorse and insight on their part is almost pathological,” Judge Engoron wrote, referring to Trump and his sons in the order. The verdict is a “devastating defeat” for Trump and the fine could “wipe out his entire cash reserve,” commented the New York Times. Trump's lawyers announced that they would appeal. Nevertheless, according to consistent US media reports, the ex-president must deposit either the money or some kind of deposit within 30 days.

Trump sees “witch hunt” – Attorney General celebrates

The 77-year-old Republican criticized the order as a “complete and total hypocrisy” and the whole process was part of a “witch hunt” against him ordered by his successor Joe Biden. Political beliefs and the venue of the trial, not the facts, determined the outcome of the trial, criticized his son Donald Trump Jr. on the online platform X, formerly Twitter. The metropolis of New York is considered liberal and usually votes predominantly Democratic.

New York Attorney General Letitia James hailed the decision as a “huge victory.” “Today, justice has been delivered. This is a huge victory for this state, for this country and for everyone who believes that we all have to follow the same rules – including ex-presidents.” James had originally called for an even harsher punishment – among other things, she wanted to ban Trump for life , to run a company in New York State.

The civil case was about the future of the 77-year-old's corporate empire. Prosecutors accused Trump, his sons and employees of manipulating the value of the Trump Organization for years in order to obtain cheaper loans and insurance contracts. Judge Engoron had already confirmed this before the trial. The proceedings, which began in October and ended in mid-January, were primarily about determining possible penalties and other charges. During the trial, both Trump himself and several of his children were questioned.

Lawsuits serve Trump's election campaign

There was no threat of prison time or direct impact on Trump's bid for the presidency in the civil case. However, the ex-president is currently involved in a number of other proceedings. Only on Thursday was the start of a trial in connection with hush money payments to a porn star on March 25th confirmed by a judge. It would be the first criminal trial of a former president in US history. Three further criminal trials are being prepared, including on allegations of attempted election manipulation, and civil trials are also ongoing.

In late January, a jury awarded 80-year-old author E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages in a second libel trial. Trump's lawyers had also announced their intention to appeal this case.

The 77-year-old Trump is considered the Republicans' most promising candidate in the upcoming presidential election in November. He has often used his trials as election campaign events, which has already brought him into disputes with several judges. dpa