The president is guilty of inflating the assets of his Trump Organization to take advantage of access to credit and for this he must pay compensation of 354.9 million dollars. This was decided by Manhattan judge Arthur Engoron, dealing a very severe blow to the wallet and pride of the former president who had always declared himself extraneous and innocent in the affair.

Trump and Eric will also have to personally pay $4 million. Two of the group's managers, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney, have been banned from the financial field for life. And for three years from the business world in general in New York.

READ ALSO If with Trump Europe will have to defend itself

The case was opened a few years ago by an investigation launched by Democratic prosecutor Letitia James who accused Trump and his family of having inflated the value of their incomes by up to 3.6 billion per year for a decade.

Trump's guilt had already been decided by the judge three months ago; in the subsequent hearing the issue was linked to the penalty (amount and ban from business as well as the risk of dissolution of the company) that would have been inflicted on the tycoon. The sentence will be delivered on Friday afternoon.

In addition to paying 354.9 million dollars, Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. will not be able to access credit from New York institutions for the next three years. Same period within which none of the Trumps will be able to have operational and managerial positions in the Trump Organization. Ergoron has instead rejected the request to dissolve the company that controls most of Trump's real estate assets. An independent manager will be appointed to supervise the company's operations.

In the sentence, the judge wrote that Donald Trump and the other defendants are “incapable of admitting they were wrong, their total lack of contrition and remorse is borderline pathological.” On the contrary – we read in the verdict – «they adopted an attitude “I don't see, I don't hear, I don't say”, which the evidence belies».

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, in a statement spoke of “manifest injustice” and “the culmination of a politically motivated witch hunt for years”.

“It's not just about Donald Trump, if this verdict stands it will be a warning to every American that New York is not an open place for business,” Habba said as he announced an appeal against the judge's decision.

The New York ruling comes in the middle of the election campaign. Next Saturday there will be the Republican primary in South Carolina. Trump has a clear advantage over his rival Nikki Haley and the nomination is practically in his pocket. But on the race for the White House the impact of the sentence could be felt above all from a financial point of view. In fact, it is not known what the availability of funds is for Trump, estimates of his fortune are very varied with Forbes placing it at around 2.6 billion dollars. In April, Donald Trump said in court that he had 400 million in “cash”. To recover the money needed to pay the compensation and legal expenses – the whole thing has been estimated at around 500 million – Trump can also liquidate part of the shares of his Truth App, the company he owns.

So far this year, Trump has been sentenced to pay 438 million dollars, around 355 with Judge Engoron's ruling, while another 83 are the damages that the tycoon must pay to E. Jean Carroll who later sued him for defamation to the conviction for sexual abuse against the tycoon for which he had to pay the woman 5 million.