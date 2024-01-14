Environmental activists tried to disrupt Trump's speech in Iowa

Climate activists tried to disrupt a speech by former US President Donald Trump ahead of the election of the Republican presidential candidate in Iowa. This is reported by TASS.

Activists came to the hall where the event was held with a sign reading “Trump is a climate criminal.” One of them interrupted the politician’s speech, to which he recommended that she “go home to mommy.” Environmentalists were almost immediately escorted out of the hall.

The ex-president criticized the position of environmental activists who are “fighting oil.” According to him, this will lead to the destruction of the country and make it uncompetitive. “But they will grow up and understand that we are doing an important job,” Trump said.