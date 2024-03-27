Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

His “favorite book”: In June 2020, Donald Trump was photographed in front of St. John's Episcopal Church with a Bible in his hand. © Patrick Semansky/dpa

The election campaign in the USA consumes a lot of money. Donald Trump also feels this. Now he is promoting the sale of special copies of the Bible.

Washington, D.C. – Donald Trump wants to go back to the White House. The chances of this happening are not bad; in surveys he is almost seven months ahead US election in front of the incumbent president Joe Biden. However, Trump is troubled by his numerous lawsuits and the associated costs. So what is to be done? Trump knows it: he does business.

His latest coup is selling Bibles. However, these are not just any old Bibles. That would be beneath him. It's about a copy of the Holy Scripture that he specifically sponsored. Shortly before the Easter holidays, Trump spoke with moving words via video to his fans.

Donald Trump is promoting the sale of special copies of the Bible before Easter

“All the people in the USA need a Bible at home, and I have many. “It’s my favorite book,” the presidential candidate announced republican on his platform Truth Social. Religion and Christianity are the two things the country lacks the most, the three-minute video said. He is proud to “encourage you to purchase this Bible. We must give America its faith back.”

But now to tangible numbers: Trump said his “favorite book” is for sale for $59.99. The Bible copies would be sold in collaboration with well-known conservative country musician Lee Greenwood, whose patriotic ballad “God Bless the USA” is played at every Trump campaign rally.

Special copy is “the only Bible promoted by Donald Trump”

The Bible copies can be purchased online. The new company's website states that it is “the only Bible promoted by Donald Trump.” It is “easy to read,” with “large font” and a “sleek design” that “invites you to explore the Word of God anywhere, anytime.” In addition to a translation of the King James Version, it also contains copies of other texts, namely:

the US Constitution

the Bill of Rights (the first ten amendments to the Constitution)

the declaration of Independence

the Pledge of Allegiance (pledge of loyalty to the nation and the flag)

the handwritten chorus of the Greenwood song “God Bless the USA”

However, the organization specifically points out that the proceeds from Bible sales will not be used to finance Trump's election campaign. The product is “not political” and has “nothing to do with a political campaign.”

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo series

Donald Trump has a remarkable relationship with the Bible

Donald Trump's relationship with the Bible is remarkable. During the 2016 election campaign, he made a public mistake when quoting the New Testament. The Second Epistle to the Corinthians (“Second Corinthians”) he said at the time “Two Corinthians”. And when he was once asked to reveal his favorite verse, he said politely. That is private.

A year later he became more specific and designated “An eye for an eye” as my favorite place. That's not particularly nice, but you can see, says Trump, “how other countries mock us and take away our jobs, our money and our well-being. We have to be strong, and we can learn a lot from the Bible.” However, the passage from the Book of Moses in the Old Testament is considered an admonition to be proportional and not to retaliate. Trump probably misunderstood something here.

As president, an appearance in front of a church caused a lot of criticism. In 2020, demonstrations against racism and police violence led to the White House. Trump had the peaceful protest rally violently broken up so that he could pose for the cameras with a Bible in front of a barricaded church not far from government headquarters. The basement of the church had been set on fire during riots the day before. Trump was then accused of using violence just to get a photo opportunity. (cs)