Washington.- Former President Donald Trump will sell pieces of the suit he wore in the debate against Joe Biden, who weeks after the event resigned from his candidacy for reelection.

The billionaire announced on his social network Truth Social the sale of his digital collectible cards called America First, which feature 50 new images of Trump, including him dancing, holding bitcoins and more.

“People call it the knockout suit,” Trump said in the video. “I don’t know anything about it, but that’s what they call it.”

“We will cut up the spectacular suit, and you will receive a piece and we will autograph five of them at random, a true collector’s item, this is something to give to your family, to your children, to your grandchildren.”

The website selling the cards says you will receive an authentic piece of fabric from Trump’s personal suit that he wore during his debate appearance.

“This card is not just a keepsake; it’s a part of history!” the page says.

The debate was a turning point for President Joe Biden, who had a very poor performance and was forced to withdraw from his re-election bid under pressure from other Democrats.

How to get a piece of the suit?

According to Trump’s post, each card costs $99 and only the former president’s supporters who buy 15 or more cards will receive a piece of the suit. That is, an investment of $1,485.

“Buy 15 or more of my digital Trump trading cards and we will mail you a beautiful physical trading card,” the former president said.

Trump also said that those who buy 75 digital cards, an expense of $7,425, will be able to attend a gala dinner with him at the National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

A juicy business?

The collection of cards with his image is one of the many products that the former president has launched and they have been a success.

In 2022, Trump unveiled his first collection of digital trading cards, which sold out in less than a day and generated $4.5 million in revenue.