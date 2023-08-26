Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s luxury golf resort in Florida, is changing hands. The new owner is closer than you think.

Palm Beach – Next to Trump Tower in New York, Mar-a-Lago is probably Donald Trump’s most famous property. After his defeat in the US elections in 2021, Trump had to leave the White House and decided against living in the Democrat stronghold of New York, making the luxury golf resort his new home.

However, Mar-a-Lago no longer appears to be owned by Donald Trump. This is according to a listing on Zillow, the largest online real estate platform in the US. The US news portal reported for the first time Newsweek about it. According to the report, Trump sold the property about three weeks before his arrest in Georgia – including a mug shot. The fact that the listed property is Trump’s residence can be deduced from the address and the size of the property mentioned. The selling price is not yet known.

Donald Trump is no longer the owner of Mar-a-Lagos. (Archive image) © Andrew Harnik/dpa

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has a new owner

However, a closer look reveals that while Trump has sold Mar-a-Lago, the new owner is quite close to him. The almost six square kilometer facility was acquired by a company called “Mar-a-Lago Inc.” The company is owned by Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president.

Mar-a-Lago last changed hands in 1995 – at the time when Trump converted the property into a golf club. The building complex was built in 1927 and was originally intended as a residence for businessmen and politicians. During his tenure, Trump liked to refer to Mar-a-Lago as the “White House of the South.” As President of the United States, he regularly received heads of state there, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mar-a-Lago: State Visits, Secret Documents and Missing Treasures

After his tenure, Trump used Mar-a-Lago to store crates of classified documents he took from the real White House in Washington, DC. A court must now decide whether Trump is guilty of treason against the United States.

Shortly after the scandal surrounding the secret documents, Mar-a-Lago hit the headlines again. This time, ancient treasures from Israel were found there, including rare oil lamps and valuable coins. The items were originally brought to Florida for an exhibition, but their track was lost during the coronavirus pandemic, Israeli daily Haaretz reported. Trump agreed to return the “lost” items.

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago deal with his son

Mar-a-Lago remains in the hands of the Trump family, and allegations on social media that the father-son deal is illegal are unfounded. Various experts confirmed this to several US news portals, including Newsweek, The Express and SunBiz.

In Mar-a-Lago, a tower needs repairing. Donald Trump Jrs. has to take care of that now. © IMAGO/DAMON HIGGINS/THE PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS

So Donald Trump still has a home to return to after his arrest and release on bail. And it’s not unloved New York.

Machine assistance was used for this editorial-written article. The article was carefully reviewed by editor Lukas Rogalla before publication.