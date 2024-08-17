“Yes, this is the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!” says the website offering “The Greenwood Bible.”

It was at the end of March that the Republican candidate – and businessman – began to promote this version of the Bible, which he and country singer Lee Greenwood support. The cost is 60 dollars or 1000 if it is signed by the former president, who has so far earned 300 thousand dollars in royalties.

Called the “God Bless the USA Bible,” the book has some non-religious additions, including the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Pledge of Allegiance and a text from the chorus of Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA,” which Trump uses during his rallies.

“Every American needs a Bible in their home and I have many. It’s my favorite book,” Trump says in the video posted on Truth Social.

“I’m proud to support you and I urge you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again,” the former president said.