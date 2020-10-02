US President Donald Trump isolated himself after one of his closest advisers, Hope Hicks, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. He reported this in Twitter…

“Hope Hicks, who has worked so hard without interruption, just tested positive for COVID-19. Awful! ” – wrote Trump. The president added that he and his wife have passed the infection test and are awaiting results. “In the meantime, we will begin to observe the quarantine!” – he stressed.

Earlier, Trump confirmed that Hicks had contracted the coronavirus. She accompanied the president on trips to the September 29 debate and to the Minnesota rally on September 30.