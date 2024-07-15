After months of playing cat and mouse and letting himself be wooed, Donald Trump has finally taken the leaf out of the daisy. He waited until the last moment, in the middle of the Republican convention in Milwaukee, to make his announcement. The former president and Republican Party candidate for president of the United States will have JD Vance as his running mate to be his vice president if he wins the elections on November 5. Trump made his choice days after the assassination attempt he suffered at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania). Since then, the former president has moderated his speech and made calls for unity. Around himself, of course.

“After much deliberation and reflection, and taking into account the enormous talents of many others, I have decided that the most suitable person to assume the office of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump announced on his social network, Truthin a message in which he reviews his career.

James David Vance, known as JD Vance, rose to fame for his memoir Hillbilly. A rural elegy, published in 2016 and later adapted for the screen by Netflix. He won the Republican nomination as a candidate for senator in 2022 thanks to the decisive support of Trump on the political side and of the billionaire Peter Thiel on the financial side. Aged 39, born in Middletown (Ohio), the son of divorced parents, raised by his grandparents – from whom he adopted the surname – in a poor white family in the Appalachian region, he was a Marine in his youth and was deployed to the Iraq War in 2003. After studying Political Science and Philosophy at Ohio State University, he earned a doctorate in Law from the prestigious Yale University, where he met his wife, the lawyer Usha Chilukuri, with whom he has three children.

He started working at a law firm, but then moved to San Francisco to work in the technology sector as a venture capitalist. He was a director at Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital. His memoir, which became a bestseller, was seen as key to understanding the anger of the white working class who felt they had lost out in globalisation and saw in Trump an opportunity for revenge. He continued his career as a venture capitalist in different firms while his interest in politics was fuelled.

Vance was a vocal critic of Donald Trump during the 2016 election, becoming a member of the Never Trump movement and calling him “the American Hitler” in a private message that was leaked. He then deleted his Twitter messages critical of the former president, supported him in the 2020 re-election campaign and gave himself unconditionally to him, especially after announcing his candidacy for the Senate. He has maintained that loyalty as a senator and is also very close to Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son. Trump did not miss the opportunity to humiliate him in public: “JD is kissing my ass, because he desperately wants my support,” he said at a rally in Ohio in the campaign for the 2022 legislative elections.

An election denier (he defends the lie that Trump won the 2020 election but it was stolen from him) and climate change activist, a critic of US military aid to Ukraine and a staunch conservative, Vance was an evangelical Christian but converted to Catholicism in 2019.

Following the attempted assassination of Trump, he has been one of the harshest voices against Democrats, Vance said the shooting was “not an isolated incident.” “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric directly led to the attempted assassination of President Trump,” he tweeted.

Up to twenty names had been in the running, but Florida Senator Marco Rubio, his counterpart from Ohio JD Vance, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum had gained strength and were considered the unofficial finalists. In the final moments, following the calls for unity after the attack, the possibility had been reopened that the chosen one would be Nikki Haley, who was his main rival in the primaries. Glenn Youngkin, Governor of Virginia, had been the last to emerge in the running as a possible partner for putting victory within Trump’s reach in Virginia, a state with a Democratic majority.

Joe Biden is keeping the current vice president, Kamala Harris, on his ticket, so Trump’s choice was the pending unknown, finally cleared up. The former president was obliged to show his cards because the voting process by the delegates present at the Republican National Convention, which is being held in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) from this Monday until Thursday, July 19, was already beginning. There, both candidates will be officially proclaimed. In 2016, Trump chose Mike Pence the week before the convention. In 2020, Joe Biden did the same with Kamala Harris.

In 2016, amid scandals over his sexist remarks and questions about his integrity, Trump chose Mike Pence, who defined himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order” and who the former president once said was “too honest.” Pence was again on the ballot in the 2020 election, before confronting the then president for ignoring his requests to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Sometimes a running mate is chosen to help win a state or to strengthen the candidacy in groups of voters where the candidate is weak. That led many to bet that in the end it would be a woman, an African-American, a Latino or someone relatively young. After the desert crossing that Trump overcame and his criminal problems, personal loyalty was another ingredient to put in the cocktail shaker, someone who was MAGA enough. [por Make America Great Again, el lema de Trump].

Trump, in any case, is one of those who believes that he will win or lose the election and that it does not matter much who he runs with. “Well, actually, it has never had much of an effect on an election,” he said a few months ago. After the debate in which he defeated Biden on June 27 and the assassination attempt last week, perhaps that is even truer.

The role of vice president is also not overly prominent once the office is assumed. His main responsibility is to serve as a replacement for the president in the event of resignation, incapacity, dismissal or death of the incumbent, something that has occurred relatively frequently in the history of the United States. Nine vice presidents have had to serve in the role.

He also presides over the Senate, where he also has the casting vote in the event of a tie, something Harris had to use frequently in the first half of Biden’s term. In practice, except on exceptional occasions such as the State of the Union debate or when it was necessary to exercise a tiebreaker, the vice president does not usually attend to preside over the sessions. The rest of the functions are at the discretion of the president. Some have assumed a specific political portfolio, others have simply acted as senior advisers to the president.

Before the ratification of the 12th Amendment in 1804, electors only voted for president, and the person who received the second-highest number of votes became vice president, even if they were from a rival party.

If Trump wins the election, the new tenant of the Naval Observatory, the residence of vice presidents since Walter Mondale during the Jimmy Carter presidency, will also be at the forefront of the race for succession. Five vice presidents have since won elections to occupy the White House.

