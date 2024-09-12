Home policy

Taylor Swift breaks her silence after the TV debate. Her decision could influence the race for the White House.

Washington, D.C.: – After the televised debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the former US president is facing a flood of critical media reactions. There are people on social media sharing memes of Harris’ mocking facial expressions, while others are amused by Trump and his stories of alleged pet slaughter. The general consensus seems to be that the Democratic candidate presented herself more confidently than Joe Biden’s predecessor.

But perhaps the most unpleasant news of the day comes from a prominent personality: Taylor Swift, who is celebrated as the biggest music star of her generation, has used the televised debate as an opportunity to publicly declare that she will vote for Kamala Harris. Just a few weeks earlier, Trump had published a series of AI-generated images on his social media platform Truth Social that gave the impression that Swift was supporting Donald Trump.

After Trump’s false claims in the TV debate – Taylor Swift comments on the 2024 US election

Swift was initially reluctant to issue a denial following these allegations, although several media outlets correctly pointed out that Swift had already supported Biden and Harris during the 2020 election campaign. In her post on Tuesday evening, she has now made it clear that her support for the Democrats has remained unchanged.

Swift wrote on the Instagram photo, which shows her and a cat, that the “truth” is the easiest way to “declare war on misinformation.” She therefore wants to publicly announce that she supports Kamala Harris and her running mate. Tim Walz Her reasoning: Harris fights “for all those rights and things that I believe need a fighter to stand up for.” She also believes that the country can achieve more if it is “led by calm and not chaos.”

After the TV duel with Harris: Trump complains about unfair treatment and Taylor Swift

On Wednesday morning (September 11), Trump spoke in an interview with the conservative US broadcaster FoxNews reacted publicly to the TV debate for the first time and predicted that Swift would “probably pay a price” for her stance on the music market. He himself, said Trump, was “not a fan” of the artist, who is “a very liberal person” and “always supports a Democrat,” reports the news agency AFPTrump also claimed that the live televised debate was rigged.

How Trump’s poor performance in the debate against Harris and Taylor Swift’s public declaration of support, who started out as a country music artist and is now adored by her fans around the world, will affect future poll numbers will probably only be seen in a few days. However, Swift’s Instagram post has already achieved a large reach. According to a report by German Press Agency (dpa) Swift’s post had received one million likes after just 15 minutes. Eight hours after publication, it had over three million likes. (saka)