As reported by the Republican tycoon, he had conversations with his Russian counterpart this Thursday

03/14/2025



Updated at 15: 11h.





The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said there are «Many possibilities that the war is finally ended in Ukraine ». As the Republican said, his country has had “very good and productive conversations” with Putin.

«I strongly asked Putin that Forgive your life To the Ukrainians, ”he said in a message on his social Truth profile.

In the text, Trump has stressed that, at this time Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers They are “completely surrounded” by the Russian army “and in a very bad and vulnerable position.”

[EN AMPLIACIÓN]