The US president, Donald Trump, signed on Tuesday an executive order for reduce the cost of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and reduce barriers to resort to that method.

“IVF offers hope to men and women who face fertility problems. Americans need reliable access and more affordable treatment options, since the cost per cycle can range between $ 12,000 and $ 25,000,” said his note.

The Order said that in the next 90 days a list of policy recommendations to protect access to that method and reduce your cost “aggressive”.

“My administration recognizes the importance of family training. Providing support, awareness and access to affordable fertility treatments can Help these families go through their way to paternity With hope and trust, “he said.

Last October, before the elections of November 5 in which he won the then vice president and democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, Trump self -conside by “the father of in vitro fertilization.”

The Republican Party had blocked in September the approval in the Congress of a draft Law of Democrats to guarantee in vitro fertilization.

The Democrats had presented that project precisely to pressure Trump, who in recent months had said to be in favor of the IVF, although he often boasts of having nominated the judges who in June 2022 knocked down in the supreme abortion