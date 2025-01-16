Donald Trump, president-elect of the United States, is weighing the option of issuing an executive order to postpone the ban of TikTok in the country, according to a report from Washington Post. The president will assume his second federal administration on January 20, one day after the regulations that seek to block the Chinese application come into force.

The Protecting Americans from Applications Controlled by Foreign Adversaries Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden last April. It requires ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to sell the platform to a non-Chinese owner to continue operating in the US market. If the transaction is not completed, the application stores must stop the distribution of the software immediately. The legislation argues that the social network represents a risk to national security and the privacy of citizens due to its ties to the Chinese government.

This is what billionaire Frank McCourt wants to do with TikTok We interviewed Frank McCourt. He says his commitment to TikTok is part of a broader mission to move millions of people to platforms on-line healthier. “I liken it to a large-scale physical human migration.”

The American newspaper indicates that the decree proposed by Trump would be designed to stop the banning of TikTok for up to 90 days. He notes that this would give the incoming administration the time needed to negotiate a partial sale or seek an alternative solution. Analysts consider that the measure could be legally questionable.

US law allows the president to postpone the implementation of a law for up to three months. This extension can only be activated once and must meet certain conditions. Biden could invoke this resource in the case of TikTok, although he would need to demonstrate to Congress that there are binding agreements to complete the sale of the service. ByteDance has reiterated that TikTok is not for sale, making it difficult to meet this requirement.

The report of Washington Post suggests that Trump would try to activate the extension through an executive order during the first hours of his new term. Some legal experts believe that this strategy would not be effective, since the law banning TikTok would come into force one day before he takes office. Alan Rozenshtein, former national security advisor, says that An executive order cannot override a law passed by Congress.

Trump would have other resources to try to keep TikTok in the United States. The most direct route would be to ask Congress to repeal the law, although this option seems unlikely given the broad bipartisan support the legislation received. Another alternative would be to instruct the attorney general not to strictly enforce the regulations and to refrain from imposing fines on companies that fail to comply.

TikTok could cease operations completely

ByteDance has filed various legal remedies to guarantee the permanence of TikTok in the United States. Last month, he filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court. He alleged that the ban on the platform violates the First Amendment of the Constitution. Their lawyers assure that the law “will close one of the most popular expression platforms in the country one day before the presidential inauguration. “It will silence the voices of citizens who use the service to communicate about politics, commerce, art and other matters of public interest.” The highest court must issue a ruling before the end of this week.

The future of TikTok is uncertain. The terms of the new regulatory framework do not contemplate the absolute or immediate stoppage of the service. Only limit new subscriptions. Despite this, Reuters reported in recent days that the app prepares to close completely if the ruling of the Supreme Court does not favor your interests.

ByteDance has tried to minimize its employees’ concerns. In an internal memo, he has said that the bill is not written in a way that would affect entities that employ dozens of Americans.

“Our leadership team remains focused on planning for various scenarios and continuing to plan the path forward. While there continues to be noise of speculation in the media, rest assured that we will communicate any facts to our employees first-hand through this channel as details are consolidated,” he concludes.