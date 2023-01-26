By Gram Slattery and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Donald Trump will look to step up his campaign for the Republican nomination in the 2024 U.S. presidential election this weekend, with two stops in key states more than two months after announcing his intention to run.

The appearances in New Hampshire and South Carolina are an opportunity to address complaints from some fellow Republicans that their intended rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden is off to a slow start, but they could also illustrate a weakening of party control.

Key South Carolina allies Senator Lindsey Graham and Governor Henry McMaster are expected to join Trump at an event in the state capital, but some other high-profile Republicans are keeping out, including two potential White House contenders, former -Governor Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott.

That’s a sign that some key Republican donors and activists are looking at other options to challenge an expected Biden re-election campaign, including Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to interviews with a dozen officials, donors and strategists. party this week.

“I don’t hear any state elected officials or major donors very excited about Trump,” said one person who played a major role in Trump’s past campaigns in South Carolina. “The names I hear excited about from them are DeSantis and Haley.”

About a year before the nominating races begin, Trump brings some powerful advantages to his campaign. Polls regularly show him as the top choice among Republican voters, and his four turbulent years in the White House give him a head start in name recognition.

He has also been a prodigious fundraiser since leaving office, although his main fundraising vehicle, Save America, is registered to fund Trump’s political allies but not his own campaign.