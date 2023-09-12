Tanya Chutkan, according to the tycoon, should abstain for having commented several times on the actions of the rioters

Former US President Donald Trump asks Judge Tanya Chutkan to abstain from the Capitol assault trial brought against him by special prosecutor Jack Smith, referencing comments she made on multiple occasions regarding the January 6th rioters.

Among the examples highlighted by the Trump team in support of Chutkan’s recusal is an October 2022 sentencing hearing, in which the judge stated that “the people who stormed the Capitol were there out of loyalty, loyalty to a man – not to the Constitution… It is a blind loyalty to a person who, among other things, has remained free to this day”.

“Only if this trial is administered by a judge who appears completely impartial will the public ever be able to accept the outcome as justice,” the former president said, referring to the need for Chutkan to step aside.