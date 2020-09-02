Once again, President Trump defied the recommendations of local authorities and the laws of common sense in his visit to the city of Kenosha, Missouri, knowing that he adds more fuel in the already inflamed scene of racial tensions and disturbances generated by armed groups.

The town has become a focus of violence in recent weeks after the police shooting on August 23 against Jacob Blake, 29, an African-American father who was paralyzed from the waist after receiving several shots in the back in front of her three young children. Last week, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a self-described member of a group of armed militias tasked with confronting the protests, also shot two activists to death, seriously wounding a third.

After ignoring the calls of the local and state authorities ordering him to cancel the visit, such as that of the mayor himself, John Antaramian, who suggested waiting for the tensions in the population to calm themselves, the president descended on Kenosha to take his electoral message of “law and order” to a crucial ‘swing’ state that Trump narrowly won in 2016 and is trying hard to win back in the polls. The Republican leader arrived accompanied by the attorney general, William Barr, and other officials of the Administration and defended his visit to Kenosha, noting that it will help heal racial tensions.

Knowing that the vote of African Americans is at stake, – support that has risen by nine percentage points in the latest polls after the Republican Convention last week, (as well as that of Latinos, although to a lesser extent) -, Trump He emphasized the support of the communities for the Police to fight crime. He briefly visited a workshop on community safety as well as other acts of visual opportunism to offer a picture of a ‘savior’ from racial tensions.

Regarding a possible meeting with Jacob Blake’s family, the president said it was not confirmed, although the victim’s relatives have not shown any interest in meeting with him. The president, adept at instigating racial hatred and fear, once again put his finger on the sore of tensions with the defense of the extrajudicial homicide of Rittenhouse on the eve of the visit. Winks of sympathy and latent slogans of impunity towards the extreme right and the supremacists, the last desperate card of play for a candidate in free fall in the polls, and with whose mobilization he hopes to create enough national chaos to earn him a last-minute electoral victory in November.

And to add insult to injury, in a television interview on Fox Monday night, Trump even compared abusive police shootings of individuals to the situation of golfers who “drown” when trying to get “a hole. three feet away. Additionally, the president launched new conspiracies against the Democrats claiming that his rival, Joe Biden, is “linked” to a certain “state of darkness.” In another conspiracy account, the president spoke of an alleged plane packed with “thugs” in “black uniforms” who had tried to break into the Republican Convention last week. The president, an expert at changing the topic of conversation at his convenience, was trying to ensure that the attention of the media story was focused on his controversial comments rather than the racial tensions in Kenosha.

And precisely to prevent the White House tenant from grabbing the spotlight, Jacob Blake’s family changed the date of a planned neighborhood barbecue for Sunday, which included therapy services for the community, to coincide with Trump’s visit. Justin Blake, the uncle of the shooting victim, noted that Trump “has not been a unifier” but rather an instigator who has encouraged much of what is happening.

No protests



For their part, the activist groups did not plan any protest so as not to give more publicity to the presidential visit. Reverend Jesse Jackson himself suggested Monday avoiding “becoming venues” for Trump’s propaganda.

For his part, Joe Biden, who on Monday called Trump a “toxic presence,” announced on Tuesday a record collection of 300 million in August, which coincides with the election of Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for the country’s vice presidency. And while, the Republican leader, in one of his usual outbursts on Twitter, again denied last night that last November he suffered a “series of small heart attacks” of which he was treated at the Walter Reed military hospital, an incident that the House Blanca has tried to keep out of the public eye after her leak to the press.