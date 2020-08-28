Slogans but still no program. “We wonder when his campaign will really begin because we are soon on the finish line,” notes Jean-Éric Branaa, lecturer at Assas.

Donald Trump formally accepted, on the night of Thursday to Friday, the nomination of the Republican Party for a second term, presenting his Democratic rival Joe Biden as a threat to the “greatness of America”. The american president “seeks both to soften its image and to darken the general picture” in a countryside “totally schizophrenic”, analyzes the researcher Jean-Éric Branaa, lecturer at the University Assas-Paris II, Friday August 28 on franceinfo.

franceinfo: Donald Trump made a very offensive speech towards Joe Biden. But we still have the impression that he is struggling to find a real angle of attack?

Jean-Éric Branaa: Yes, this is even Donald Trump’s real problem. He doesn’t know how to attack Biden, so he circles him around, he doesn’t stop, he doesn’t find the loophole, he moves the problem. First, he attacked Obama for a few months, explaining that it was the Obama-Biden couple. Today, it is the Sanders-Biden couple who are assimilated to a dangerous communism, the knife between the teeth. We are being taken back to the 1950s, to the Cold War. This is the very big difficulty for Donald Trump: in reality, Biden occupies the center that Trump is now seeking to seduce. During this convention, he tried to soften his character and all the speakers tried to soften it for him, precisely to reach out to those independents who he sorely misses, since the polls are really unfavorable to 67 days of the election.

It lacks a course, quite simply, a real program?

He has no program. Donald Trump gave us slogans at the start of the convention: “10 million jobs in 10 months”, “a million jobs taken from the Chinese”, or “We will go to Mars”. And then today, he adds more with this speech: “It will be a woman on the moon!” Slogans which pile up one after the other to try to make believe in a program.

Is he also trying to darken the picture, especially by playing on what is happening in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at the moment?

He seeks to both soften his image and blacken the overall picture on America, to show that Biden is responsible for everything. Kenosha is indeed a symbol, the symbol of this America which wants to overthrow everything, to plunder, to break, while opposite, there is a calmer America which asks for more protection. And so, he resolutely stands on the side of the police, law and order. It is now Donald Trump’s number one slogan, much more than “making America great” that we had four years ago. But it is a much less promising slogan, much darker, much more worrying. I doubt that would stir the crowds in his favor.

His message, ultimately, is: there are two camps, you choose which America you want?

We are still a little used to elections, it’s always: after me, the flood. On the one hand, everything is wrong. On the other hand, all is well. But it is true that Donald Trump, for four years, worked this division by addressing only one camp, that of the good, in his own words.

The goal for him is to rewrite reality. Jean-Éric Branaa, lecturer at Assas-Paris II Universityto franceinfo

What is reality? Today it is a pandemic which has officially killed 180,000 in the United States, it is a fall in the economy. All that must be forgotten by trying to bring the gaze to another plane of American life. Moreover, during his speech, he told us a story of the United States which was more or less that of a child in CE2. All this does not increase the presidential function and it shows above all that Donald Trump seems lost in this totally schizophrenic campaign. This night, he tried again a new “reset” in his campaign, it is at least the fifteenth since the start and we wonder when his campaign will really begin because we are soon on the finish line.