Former US President Donald Trump secretly criticized Meghan Markle for interviewing TV host Oprah Winfrey. Writes about this Daily Mail.

According to his former senior adviser, Jason Miller, Trump initially wanted to speak publicly about her words, but then changed his mind. Miller reminded him of the fate of TV presenter Pierce Morgan, who spoke negatively about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying that they had “betrayed the Queen,” and was dismissed.

After the release of the interview and the resignation of Morgan, Trump said that he was on the side of the TV presenter and called Markle “worthless.”

On March 8, CBS aired the first joint interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave after moving to the United States. Harry said that during Meghan’s first pregnancy, some members of the royal family expressed concerns about the skin color of their unborn child. Megan admitted that she was contemplating suicide due to harassment in the British press. It also became known that they lost the financial support of the royal family in the first half of 2020, and Prince Charles refused to speak with his son for several months.