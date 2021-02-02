Former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party seized on false claims of voter fraud and promises to nullify the election to raise more than a quarter of a million dollars between November and December, as hundreds of thousands of unsuspecting supporters listened and opened their wallets.

But the Trump campaign only spent a small fraction of your spoils in attorneys and other legal bills related to those claims. Instead, Trump and the Republican Party kept much of the money – some $ 175 million– while continuing to make exaggerated, aggressive and often misleading calls, to get money in cash that they promised would help with tallies, eradicating voter fraud and even the chances of Republican candidates in the two Senate runoff races in Georgia.

The portion of the money Trump spent after the election went primarily to a public relations campaign and to keep their fundraising machine running, with nearly $ 50 million going to Internet publicity, text message broadcasting and a small television ad campaign.

Only about $ 10 million spent by the Trump campaign went to actual legal expenses, according to an analysis of the new Federal Elections Commission files from November 4 to the end of the year.

Much more money is now in the coffers of a new political action committee, Save america, that Trump formed after the elections and what it means to him a great spoil of war that you can use to pay consultants, fund travel, and run a political operation.

Trump’s new Political Action Committee (PAC) had $ 31 million in the bank at the end of 2020 and about $ 40 million more in a shared party account waiting to be transferred.

Trump’s extraordinary success in raising money came mostly from grassroots and online contributors, lured by his lie that the election result would soon be erased somehow. Only a dozen donors gave $ 25,000 or more, to one of Trump’s committees after November 24. (The only six-figure donation came from Elaine J. Wold, a major Florida Republican donor.)

“Sophisticated donors aren’t dumb,” said Dan Eberhart, a top Republican donor who has supported Trump in the past. “They could see what Trump I was trying to do“.

No Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

One of the few five-figure checks deposited in December came from National Fraternal Order of Police PAC. But its chief executive, James Pasco, said the group had actually issued the $ 25,000 donation in early November. Said he didn’t know why it had not been collected until December.

“The idea of ​​this is terrible,” Pasco lamented. “At no time have we questioned the elections, nor have we participated in an effort to anticipate the results.”

Still, many grassroots Republican donors were lured by Trump’s false promises and message of “stop theft”. It fueled intense opposition to the inauguration of President Joe Biden, which ultimately culminated in the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill, when flag-waving Trump supporters tried to violently disrupt Biden’s certification of victory.

In total, more than 2 million donations went to the former president and his committees shared with the Republican National Committee from November 24 through the end of the year. Trump’s fundraising stalled drastically after the Electoral College certified Biden as the winner on December 14.

In the two weeks leading up to that day, Trump and the RNC had raised an average of $ 2.9 million each day on the Internet; in the next two weeks, the mean was 1.2 million of dollars, according to the records of WinRed, the Republican digital donation platform.

Despite that slowdown, Trump continued to exceed the online collection of the two Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who were competing in the second round of the Georgia elections, and would determine control of the chamber in the last 39 days of the year , which cover the most recent federal files.

Trump and his committees shared with the RNC raised $ 80 million online during that period; Loeffler and Perdue combined about $ 75 million. Both candidates for the Senate lost.

“That money was absolutely misallocated,” Eberhart said. “I would have loved for half of that money to go to Senate races of Georgia “.

Trump’s campaign seems to have contributed nothing to Georgia races, despite fundraising calls that emphasized the importance of racing; the RNC reported $ 7.9 million in expenditures to help Loeffler and Perdue.

A number of corporations and big donors mostly ignored Trump in the weeks after the election and instead poured the money into the second rounds of Georgia. Donations included a $ 5 million check from the American Petroleum Institute and hundreds of thousands more from oil giants like Chevron and Valero, who feared the shock of a Democratic-controlled Senate.

Kenneth Griffin, CEO of finance company Citadel, donated $ 10 million to the Senate’s top Republican super PAC in November. Griffin’s firm is now facing investigation over some of its investments related to GameStop shares, which exploded last month in a populist riot fueled by Reddit.

Stephen A. Schwarzman, CEO of private equity giant Blackstone, who has known Trump for decades and has made donations to him in the past, said publicly in mid-November that Biden had most likely won. Around that time, he donated $ 15 million to the same Republican Senate super PAC centered on Georgia.

“The outcome is very certain today, and the country must move on,” Schwarzman said in late November.

Trump incurred some legal fees, although no payments were disclosed to any of the best-known figures in his failed legal fight, such as Sidney Powell, the lawyer who spread conspiracy theories and gave a press conference in the RNC lobby, and Rudy Giuliani , personal attorney for the former president.

Giuliani’s study was reimbursed $ 63,423 for travel expenses in mid-December. (Another study led by a Giuliani ally, former New York Police Commissioner Bernard B. Kerik, also received $ 20,130 in travel allowance; Trump pardoned Kerik last year for his 2010 conviction of eight felonies.)

In all, the Trump campaign paid more than a dozen law firms, including $ 1.6 million to Kasowitz Benson Torres, more than $ 500,000 to Jones Day and about $ 600,000 to Dechert. The study of Kurt Hilbert, which appeared in Trump’s phone call pressuring Republican Secretary of State in Georgia Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election result, received more than $ 480,000. A payment of $ 3 million went to the Wisconsin Elections Commission to pay for a recount.

A major Republican donor, C. Boyden Gray, who contributed more than $ 2 million to Republicans in the 2020 cycle, also gave Trump legal advice, earning $ 114,000.

Trump’s operation continued to spend on fundraising, pouring millions into a secret limited liability company, American Made Media Consultants, for online advertising and text messages. Members of the Trump family and Vice President Mike Pence once sat on the board of directors of the company, which had more than $ 700 million in expenses, through it during the 2020 campaign.

In the post-election period, more than $ 63 million in spending came to the company from committees linked to Trump.

The Republican National Committee ended the year with more than $ 80 million in the bank after the fundraising flood, and the party is entitled to a share of the $ 63 million more, in two accounts shared with Trump. Under a deal, the RNC raised 25 cents for every dollar Trump raised online through their joint account in December.

One of Trump’s shared committees with the RNC spent nearly $ 235,000 on books through a company, Reagan Investments, which also did work for a PAC controlled by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. The Trump campaign last fall offered signed copies of a Cruz book to donors who gave $ 75 or more.

And, as they have done since his candidacy began in 2015, Trump’s campaign accounts sponsored his business in the post-election period.

The Trump Victory committee paid $ 34,000 to the Trump Hotel Collection in its 2020 final statement. The same committee also paid a Trump-owned limited liability company that operates a private jet, DT Endeavor, $ 39,200 on November 24.

Another Trump campaign committee paid $ 75,000 rent to the Trump Tower building in December.

By Shane Goldmacher and Rachel Shorey, The New York Times

