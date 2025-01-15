Diplomats involved in negotiations between Hamas and Israel say the president-elect’s envoy to Qatar was crucial in reaching the agreement
The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, announced and celebrated on Wednesday a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, reached just five days before his return to the White House. Trump advanced the news in …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Trump #scores #goal #office
Leave a Reply