Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

In Pennsylvania, Trump and Harris cookies are said to predict the outcome of the US election. At least according to a curious survey conducted by a local bakery.

Hatboro – In the US presidential election, an unusual poll has Donald Trump as the favorite over Kamala Harris. Although current forecasts in swing states predict a close race between the two candidates ahead of the 2024 US election, one particular poll has highlighted a clear winner.

Curious cookie poll ahead of 2024 US election: Trump scores dubious victory against Harris in swing state

A local bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, has been selling Trump cookies with red sprinkles and Harris cookies with blue sprinkles, as Newsweek reported. The current result of the curious cookie survey before the US election 2024 is clear: Trump is ahead with 5200 cookies sold, while Harris has only sold 500 cookies. The bakery wrote on Facebook: “I know this is causing a lot of emotion and people are annoyed… Stay calm and eat a cookie! The cookie survey is not scientific. But it is delicious.”

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, at a campaign event at the Trump National Golf Club in California on Friday. © IMAGO/JIM RUYMEN

Current polls ahead of the 2024 US election show a close race between Harris and Trump in swing states

However, in the more serious polls ahead of the 2024 US election, the situation is particularly tight in Pennsylvania, a swing state. According to FiveThirtyEight The average polling between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is 47.4 percent for Harris and 46.9 percent for Trump. In Pennsylvania, a total of 19 Electoral College votes are at stake, which could make the difference in the US election. There are six other swing states where the current polls are particularly close, including Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. The upcoming election will probably be decided in these states.

To win Pennsylvania, Harris must learn from the mistakes of Hillary Clinton, who narrowly lost the Democratic state to Trump in 2016, for the 2024 US election. Robert Speel, professor of political science at Penn State University, told Newsweek: “The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh metropolitan areas are by far the two largest in the state, but only about half of the state’s population lives in them.”

Poll ahead of the 2024 US election: How Harris can decide the race against Trump in Pennsylvania

Speel added: “Clinton herself campaigned almost exclusively in the two major metropolitan areas in 2016 and largely ignored the rest of the state, for example, she never visited Erie County, where I live. Trump visited Erie and many of Pennsylvania’s smaller towns during the 2016 campaign, and Biden visited Erie in 2020 before winning the district,” the expert further explained, referring to polls and the possible outcome in the state in the 2024 US election.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

The smaller counties play an important role in the US election, especially for the Democrats, since most large cities are often Democratic. Before Clinton, Pennsylvania had always voted for the Democrats in the last eight presidential elections. (sure)