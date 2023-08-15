Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) wrote on his social network, Truth Social, that he is the victim of persecution after the disclosure of his fourth criminal indictment since leaving the White House – this time, in a lawsuit in the state of Georgia.

“So, the witch hunt continues! Nineteen people indicted tonight, including the former president of the United States, myself, by a district attorney [Fani Willis] uncontrolled and very corrupt that campaigned and raised money with [o lema] ‘I’m going to get Trump’”, wrote the former president on Monday night (14).

Trump said on the social network that he will present a “report” next week that will result in his “full discharge”.

“A large, complex and detailed but irrefutable report on the presidential election fraud that took place in Georgia is nearing completion and will be presented by me […] on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” said the tycoon.

“Based on the results of this conclusive report, all charges against me and others must be dropped. […] They never went after those who rigged the election. They only went after those who fought to find the fraudsters!” Trump accused.

After more than two years of investigations led by prosecutor Fani Willis, a Georgia grand jury indicted the former president on Monday for alleged attempts to rig the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state, where Democrat Joe Biden won by a margin. narrow margin.

According to the indictment document, the former president faces 13 charges, including violating Georgia’s anti-corruption organizations law, which, if confirmed, will carry a prison sentence.

Among those accused with the former president are his former personal lawyer and former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows. Arrest warrants have been issued and all 19 indicted must report by Aug. 25 to Atlanta, where the case is pending.

This is Trump’s fourth indictment since leaving the US presidency. Earlier this month, he was indicted in Washington on federal charges of alleged attempts to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

In June, he was indicted in the case of confidential documents that he allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Palm Beach (east coast of Florida), after leaving the presidency.

In April, he was indicted by a Manhattan court on charges related to an alleged payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence regarding an affair between the two that occurred ten years earlier. (With EFE Agency)