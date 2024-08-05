Florida, United States.- Venezuela is being ruled by a dictator, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Monday, without mentioning President Nicolás Maduro by name.

“I know this very well, and Venezuela is now being ruled by a dictator,” Trump said in an interview on the live streaming platform Kick.

Following the July 28 election, Venezuela’s electoral council declared President Maduro, in power since 2013, the winner with 51 percent of the vote, prompting accusations from the opposition that its own detailed count shows candidate Edmundo Gonzalez likely won 67 percent of the vote.

In the interview, Trump said crime had dropped dramatically in Venezuela because “they’ve moved their criminal elements into the United States,” a comment that took aim at the Biden administration’s border security policies.

“They are drug dealers, criminals, murderers and rapists. They have brought it all to the United States,” Trump said without providing evidence.